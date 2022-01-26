LAPD pursuit standoff prompts lockdown at multiple South LA schools

article

Multiple schools in South Los Angeles have been put on lockdown Wednesday morning as the Los Angeles Police Department is currently in a standoff with a suspect in a suspected stolen vehicle nearby.

Muir Middle School, Budlong Elementary School and Parks Huerta Early Education Center are currently on lockdown because of the situation. LA School Police originally reported that the standoff was happening on the south side of the building, but later corrected itself saying the suspect is on the north side of both schools.

The driver is reportedly refusing to leave the vehicle. LAPD has closed off the street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

