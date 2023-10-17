LAPD assistant chief Alfred Labrada faces termination for alleged stalking: report

Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief Alfred "Al" Labrada is speaking out following the conclusion of an investigation into stalking allegations by a subordinate with whom he had a romantic relationship.

Labrada, a 30-year department veteran, was put on leave last month amid the allegations that he put an Apple AirTag inside the unidentified officer's belongings and linked the device to his city-issued cellphone to track the woman's location, the Los Angeles Times first reported.

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore confirmed to the publication this week that he had demoted Labrada from assistant chief to the lower position of commander, and that Labrada was also directed to a board-of-rights disciplinary hearing — an indication the department may terminate him.

This comes after the Ontario Police Department and the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Labrada.

Labrada denied all allegations and hired a civil and criminal attorney as the investigation was conducted.

"These allegations stem from someone who I had a consensual relationship for six years and whom I recently terminated a two-year domestic partnership. This individual was at no time within my chain of command, and the department was very much aware of this relationship terminating," Labrada said during a press conference Tuesday.

According to Labrada, there was nothing in the police report that used the term "stalking" and he blamed the media and "an illegal leak by LAPD" resulted in "a complete mischaracterization of what had been alleged."

Additionally, Labrada pointed a finger at LAPD, saying it had "added to the breach of privacy" by publicly identifying him and sharing his information with the media.

"To be clear, I have not been arrested or booked for allegations of this crime," Labrada said.

"However, before any investigation was completed, Chief Moore recklessly took significant actions inconsistent with my due process. I am genuinely disappointed in the leadership of this department, who, after three decades of service, have not once reached out or called me to check on my lobby or that of my family."

Labrada said now that investigation has concluded, he will continue to fight to return his duties.

Labrada joined the LAPD as a probationary officer in 1993 after serving six years in the US Marine Corps Reserves. In 2022, he was promoted to his current role as assistant chief. He is the highest-ranking Latino in the department.

He is the director of the Office of Special Operations, in charge of the majority of specialized units where he oversees several bureaus including the Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, the Detective Bureau and the Transit Services Bureau.

Labrada also serves as the LAPD’s Department Liaison for Latino Communities, Immigration Policies, Gang Reduction, Youth Development and is currently overseeing planning efforts for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.