Propane truck sparks massive blaze in Lancaster

A large fire, reportedly started by a propane truck, sparked Friday afternoon in Lancaster.

Firefighters responded to a yard in the 42500 block of North Eighth Street East around 2:30 p.m.

Apparently, several hundred propane tanks were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters opted to battle the blaze defensively, training water on the fire from all directions and working to protect nearby structures while the fire burns itself out, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Fred Fielding.

The fire was out at 5:42 p.m. No injuries were reported.