Dad arrested after 2 children killed, 2 others injured in Lancaster

A father has been arrested in connection with the deaths of his two children and the hospitalization of two others as a result of suspected child abuse in Lancaster.

Prospero Serna was arrested Monday and faces charges of murder and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday reporting child abuse in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 around 11:50 p.m. At the scene, deputies found four children all under the age of 10 suffering from cuts to their bodies. All four children were taken to the hospital. Two children later died, while the other two remain in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Serna was initially detained as a person of interest early Saturday morning. By Monday, however, the LASD said that "homicide detectives determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Prospero Serna for the crimes of murder and child abuse. However, [Serna] is refusing to cooperate with Sheriff's deputies, therefore delaying his booking process."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.