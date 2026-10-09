Ladera Heights homeowner says burglars hit her home twice this year

The Brief Reported residential burglaries in Ladera Heights more than doubled between June and September 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching 13 reported cases. A local homeowner targeted twice this year by thieves who stole $50,000 in luxury items, expressed feeling neglected and disappointed in the response from law enforcement. The LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey Station and Supervisor Holly Mitchell confirmed increased patrols, specialized unit coordination, and the deployment of decoy patrol vehicles to deter criminals.



A Ladera Heights homeowner says burglars have broken into her home twice this year. She says neighbors are seeing the same thing, and that the community feels neglected.

What we know:

Dr. Noelle Reid says a crew of burglars targeted her home twice this year. Home security video shows three men in dark clothing climbing over the side gate at her home; not even her barking dog scared them off.

She said burglars were in and out within five to seven minutes, and they took luxury handbags and jewelry, at an estimated loss of about $50,000.

FOX 11 received videos from neighbors showing break-ins across Ladera Heights.

By the numbers:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 13 residential burglaries were reported in Ladera Heights between June and September 2026. That’s more than double the six reported during the same period last year.

What they're saying:

"You really feel almost imprisoned in your home for fear of leaving and your home will be at risk," Reid said, as she tried to focus on what wasn’t lost.

"Things were taken, and things can be replaced, and that’s how I console myself," she said. "The things that mattered were still intact. My life, my dog, my family. But it was still a violation, and my peace had been violated."

Reid says break-ins in the neighborhood happen every other day and that no one ever gets arrested. She’s disappointed in the response from law enforcement.

"As a community, I would say that we really feel neglected," Reid said. "There’s been no change, because these occurrences have been going on for the last three or four years, and it’s only escalated."

Ladera Heights is an unincorporated area patrolled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey Station. In a statement to FOX 11, they said:

"Between June and September 2026, a total of 13 residential burglaries were reported in Ladera Heights, compared to 6 in the same period last year. In response, Marina Del Rey Station has implemented a proactive and comprehensive approach to addressing these incidents and the concerns they have raised in our community. We recognize the seriousness of these crimes and understand the frustration and concern they have caused among our residents. Even one residential burglary is one too many, and we remain committed to protecting our community and ensuring our residents feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods.

Our response has included increased patrols, enhanced deputy visibility in affected areas, and community advisories and crime prevention messaging through our social media platforms. We have also coordinated with specialized units, worked closely with our Detective Division to pursue investigative leads and identify those responsible, and maintained ongoing communication with neighboring law enforcement agencies to identify patterns, share intelligence, and support investigative efforts.

Marina del Rey Station remains committed to using all available resources to address these incidents, hold those responsible accountable, and support the victims. Our commitment to Ladera Heights remains unwavering. We will continue to focus on crime prevention, thorough investigations, victim support, and maintaining a visible, proactive, and responsive law enforcement presence throughout our community.

Safety Tips for the public to protect against residential burglaries:

Install Security Systems: Use alarm systems, security cameras, and motion detectors.

Reinforce Entry Points: Secure doors and windows with robust locks, deadbolts, and security bars.

Lighting: Ensure good exterior lighting, especially near entry points. Motion-activated lights can deter burglars.

Fencing and Gates: Install secure fencing and gates to limit access.

Landscaping: Trim bushes and trees to eliminate hiding spots near windows and doors.

Secure Valuables: Use safes for valuables and keep them out of sight from windows.

Technological Solutions: Utilize smart home security devices like video doorbells and smart locks. Subscribe to professional monitoring services for rapid response to alarms.

Preventive measures: Hold mail and have neighbors check on home while on vacation, keep your property visible to neighbors and passersby by removing obstructions, use signs indicating security measures such as alarm systems or neighborhood watch."

The Sheriff’s Department also told FOX 11 it is deploying decoy patrol vehicles in Ladera Heights to deter crime and discourage anyone casing homes in the area.

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose district includes Ladera Heights, said:

"Any break-in, even one, is too much and can be traumatizing for both the household experiencing it and their surrounding neighborhood. My office takes this issue seriously and is working with residents and the LA County’s Sheriff department (LASD). Some of the steps LASD has shared, include: an increase in patrols and deputy visibility, issuing community advisements, and coordinating with specialized units and neighboring jurisdictions to identify patterns and pursue investigative leads.

Also, the Board of Supervisors has consistently supported an increase in LASD academy classes and recruitment efforts to help meet the needs of communities throughout LA County. And my office remains committed to ensuring an equitable distribution of resources for the most impacted communities.

I want to be clear that any break-in is a serious violation of the law and those involved will be held accountable. I encourage residents to share any video footage, vehicle descriptions, or other relevant information that may support ongoing investigations by contacting the local Sheriff station for this area at (310) 482-6000"

Local perspective:

Residents say they’ve started walking patrols and community watch groups to protect their homes and families. They’re encouraging other neighborhoods to do the same.

"Community connection is key. You need to talk to your neighbors. Get out, be visible, be on the front lawn. Let people know that you are here and that we talk," Reid said. "And for Ladera, we are united, and we are going to take our community back."