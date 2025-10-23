2 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in LA's Windsor Square area

The Brief A deadly shooting was under investigation in LA's Windsor Square neighborhood. Two people were killed and one person was wounded. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.



Two people were killed, and a third was wounded late Thursday night after a shooting inside a Windsor Square home, officials said. Investigators believe the violence was an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division responded around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of North Ridgewood Place, near the intersection of 1st Street and S. Van Ness Avenue. Multiple 911 calls were made from the home before police arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they found three adults – two women and a man – suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded.

A woman and a 39-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the man suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds. A second woman, believed to be around 70 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, West Bureau Section, are leading the investigation. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting happened in the Windsor Square area, a historic and affluent Los Angeles neighborhood known for its tree-lined streets and classic architecture.

What they're saying:

Lieutenant Sean Kinchla with LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division said the investigation remains in its early stages.

"We’re still in the early stages of the investigation, appears to be an isolated incident and no suspect or weapons are believed to be outstanding."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims or said what may have led to the attack. The shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.