Woman shot, killed in North Hills

The Brief A woman in her 20s was found dead in the North Hills area. People near the crime scene said they heard several gunshots ring out. Information about a possible suspect has not been released.



The search is on for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley late Monday night, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. along Orion Avenue, near the 405 Freeway and Roscoe Boulevard exit.

People in the area told investigators they heard several gunshots ring out.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a possible suspect was not available.

What you can do:

The LAPD is asking for witnesses or those with information about the shooting to contact them.