Armed man barricaded inside RV near Islamic Center in South LA

A man armed with a rifle barricaded himself near an Islamic Center in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 11:35 a.m., they received a call about a man with a rifle at the intersection of Central Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, outside the Masjid Bilal Islamic Center.

As of noon, the standoff continues and the intersection is closed to traffic until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.