LA hospitals could begin rationing care

When you ask Dr. Kimberly Shriner from Huntington Hospital about their plan for medical rationing the first thing she’ll tell you is they’re not there yet, but they are planning and even told the community in a letter what they were doing to be transparent about what could happen.

The infectious disease specialist told us, "Every hospital has a scarce resource policy that we’ve had for years in anticipation and perhaps dread of an event like this."

Shriner says their "Scarce Resource Policy?" could kick in when any number of supplies are in short supply. It could be, she says, "a shortage of equipment, a shortage of beds, a shortage of ventilators; a shortage of medications..." that could trigger rationing.

First and foremost she says, no doctor or nurse would make a decision but a committee of people, The Scarce Resource Committee, would. No one who was caring for the patient could be involved in that decision.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Shriner says the committee would be "made up of a bioethicist, a physician, a nurse and a community member. And none of those people are involved in the care of the patient that’s being considered for that issue."

Advertisement

She also says that no committee members will know about a patient’s race, ethnicity, religion, citizenship, insurance or other information unrelated to the patient’s health.

We reached out to others at Providence Holy Cross - the concerns are the same. "I do think we are at a very dangerous trend where we continue to see COVID admissions increase and we are seeing shortages in key areas but I don’t think it’s eminent at this point in time. Nevertheless, we are preparing," says Dr. Bernie Klein the Medical Center’s CEO.

Again, preparing but no one has actually implemented medical care rationing yet.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.