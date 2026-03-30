LA County sheriff's deputy dies during relay race from Baker to Vegas

The Brief Deputy Levi Vargas, an 11-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, died following a medical emergency during the annual 120-mile relay race. Vargas received care on the course and was transported to a local hospital on Saturday, but his condition declined and he passed away several hours later. A memorial procession to honor Vargas is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today at the San Dimas station, where he most recently served.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is mourning the death of Deputy Levi Vargas.

What we know:

Deputy Levi Vargas was an 11-year veteran of the department and most recently served at the San Dimas station. On Saturday, while participating in the Baker to Vegas relay race, Vargas suffered a medical emergency. Although he received immediate medical care and was transported to a local hospital, he passed away.

Vargas is survived by his wife, siblings, and parents. Department officials described him as a professional who was known for his compassion for the community.

The backstory:

The Baker to Vegas relay race is a premier sporting event for law enforcement, covering 120 miles from north of Baker to the Las Vegas Strip. Teams from nine states, as well as international teams from Canada and Berlin, participate annually. LASD typically sends several teams to the event, which also serves as a fundraiser.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Robert Luna commented on the medical response and the department's focus following the tragedy: "Medical folks came in right away and they tended to him and they got him transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, his condition declined in several hours and we were notified of the very, very sad news that he had passed. So our priority under these circumstances is to support his family."

The department also released a statement noting that Vargas was known for his "compassion for the community and his professionalism."

What we don't know:

There are currently no further details regarding the specific nature of the medical emergency or the exact cause of death.

What's next:

The community and law enforcement members will gather at the San Dimas station at 4 p.m. Monday for a procession to honor the fallen deputy.