Local casino winners targeted in over a dozen highway robberies, DOJ says

The Brief Two South Gate men have been federally charged for allegedly committing over a dozen armed robberies targeting casino winners. The suspects, Juan Gabriel Gonzalez, 22, and Dereck Nathan Lopez, 21, would scout victims in casinos before ambushing their vehicles on the highway. If convicted, both defendants face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.



Two men from South Gate have been federally indicted for allegedly carrying out over a dozen armed robberies, targeting individuals who had won money at local casinos, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

Juan Gabriel Gonzalez, 22, and Dereck Nathan Lopez, 21, have been charged in a federal indictment unsealed on May 9.

They are accused of committing more than a dozen armed robberies by stealing gambling winnings from individuals leaving local casinos.

Both defendants face multiple charges, including interference and attempted interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act), Hobbs Act conspiracy, and multiple counts of using firearms during a crime of violence.

Lopez is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The backstory:

According to the 10-count indictment, Lopez and Gonzalez, along with other co-conspirators, would enter local casinos using false names.

Their objective was to identify gamblers who appeared to be winning or cashing in large amounts of chips.

After scouting their targets, they would follow the victims' vehicles from the casino, the indictment alleged.

Once on the highway, they would ambush the vehicles, brandish firearms, smash the windows, demand money or chips, and then flee.

This method was allegedly used to rob or attempt to rob individuals leaving casinos on at least 15 different occasions, with three incidents occurring on a single night, federal prosecutors said.

In one instance, casino surveillance video reportedly shows Lopez celebrating a gambling victory with a victim he was scouting, even high-fiving her after she won, according to the indictment.

Within an hour of that encounter, Lopez's co-conspirators allegedly blocked in her vehicle, brandished firearms, and stole $21,000 in cash.

In another separate incident, Lopez, Gonzalez, and their co-conspirators are accused of stealing at least $130,000 in casino winnings, officials said.

Lopez also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of three firearms and over 30 rounds of ammunition, which were discovered at his home in December 2023.

He is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a grand theft conviction in San Bernardino Superior Court in November 2023, which occurred while the indicted robbery spree was ongoing.

Big picture view:

This case falls under "Operation Safe Cities," an initiative that prioritizes prosecuting the most significant drivers of violent crime.

This strategic enforcement approach aims to increase arrests, prosecutions, and convictions of repeat offenders engaged in dangerous conduct. It is designed to enhance public safety by targeting crimes involving illicit guns, prohibited persons possessing firearms, and robbery crews that cause significant disruption and losses.

What's next:

If convicted of all charges, each defendant could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.