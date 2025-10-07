Former UC Riverside basketball standout, Kyle Owens, loses battle with leukemia

article

The Brief Southern California native and basketball standout, Kyle Owens, lost his battle with cancer. His coach said he'll remember Owens not just for who he was as an athlete, but also for who he was a student and leader. Owens was 24.



A family and the Southern California basketball community are in mourning following the passing of Kyle Owens. He was 24.

Owens was a Southern California native and attended Encino's Crespi Carmelite High School. He was part of the 2019 Class.

He then played three seasons at the University of Montana before he transferred closer to home at the University of California, Riverside in 2022.

Melissa Rohlin with FOX Sports covered his battle last year. Owens went from the thrilling and demanding life of a student-athlete, to fighting for survival at the City of Hope.

In the prime of his athletic career, Owens even made ESPN after making a buzzer beater against Cal State Bakersfield last February.

In her report, Rohlin detailed how an athletic trainer encouraged him to get checked out as he dealt with fatigue, night sweats, chills and fevers. On Senior Night, an oncologist informed him he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Just looking for somebody to save my life at this point and help me be able to live a happy, healthy life," he told Rohlin.

ESPN reported the Southern California basketball community came together in his search to find a match through the National Marrow Donor Program. This included drives at UC Riverside and Cal Lutheran University.

"No one in my family is a full match, so my doctors are searching the NMDP registry for an unrelated donor. A simple check swab is all it takes to see if you are a match for me, Owens wrote in his final Instagram post last October.

Following the news of his passing, several took to social media to share their condolences.

UC Riverside

Michelle Almazan, Interim Director of Athletics, released the following statement on the school's website:

"I have had the privilege of working with many talented young people throughout my career, but Kyle was different. He carried himself with a quiet strength and a genuine heart that touched everyone around him. On the court he was relentless, always pushing himself to be better, and off the court he was the same, a leader, a teammate, and a friend who lifted others up. His work ethic was unmatched. He never backed down from a challenge and he never stopped believing in what was possible.

Kyle showed us all what it means to face adversity with courage and grace. Even in the most difficult times, he reminded us of the power of perseverance and positivity. He will remain an example for all of us, not just as an athlete but as a human being who lived with purpose and heart.

As an athletics family, we will honor him by carrying forward the lessons he taught us, and his legacy will continue to inspire Highlanders for generations to come."

Former UC Riverside men's basketball coach, Mike Magpayo, said the following:

"I've coached basketball for 25 years, and it's rare to come across a young man of the Kyle Owens kind. A superhero of sorts. Strong, athletic, tough, a great teammate, and an incredible leader. A young man who lived every day on purpose. Whether it was off the court, where he managed to graduate with two degrees with honors (including an MBA), or it was the work ethic he showed to make himself a great player. None more apparent than how he led UCR in our most successful season ever in 2022-23 or when he hit a buzzer beater to turn around our 2023-24 season in the midst of major adversity. Kyle had it all: a great mom, dad, and brother, a wonderful girlfriend of many years, and many best friends who all looked up to the 6'8 lefty because everyone knew Kyle's heart was pure and true.



"This is so unfair" are the feelings of his former teammates…and I feel the same. I'm also inspired that, hopefully, God put him in this position to inspire all of us to live as he did. I've cried and laughed with many of his former teammates over the last 24 hours; we are reminding each other to carry on his legacy. To live each day on purpose. Rest in Peace KO."

"Kyle was not only an integral part of the basketball team's success, but most importantly, he represented the university with the highest of character as a student, young man and campus leader," wrote men's basketball coach Gus Argenal.

"Kyle Owens will forever be part of our Highlander family. His work ethic, leadership, and love for his teammates left a mark that will never fade. We mourn his passing and celebrate the man he was on and off the court. "



Big West Sports

"The Big West celebrates the life & legacy Kyle Owens leaves behind.



Owens will always be remembered for the way he cared for those around him. His leadership & impact on and off the court will never fade. The Big West expresses its sincerest condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, fans and celebrates the life & legacy he leaves behind. We will take a pause for the remainder of the day out of remembrance & respect of Owens."

