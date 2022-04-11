Krispy Kreme cinnamon rolls are back forever

Fans of Krispy Kreme's cinnamon rolls, you've got some reason to rejoice!

Krispy Kreme announced select stores will carry the Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls, but there's a catch.

They will only be on the menu on Sundays.

Krispy Kreme is dubbing "Cinnamon Sundays" as the designated day of the week you'll be able to get your hands on some of the sweets.

But some good news - they are now becoming permanent additions to the menu.

First introduced last fall, the rolls will be sold individually or in a special four-pack. You can buy them in stores, online, and via delivery.

