Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California

As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches.

The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The surf is expected to be at its highest between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. according to the NWS. In Seal Beach, the surf is forecasted to be between 2 and 3'.

Here's a look at the tide forecast:

Dec 21: 6:48 a.m. 6.6'

Dec 22: 7:29 a.m. 7.0'

Dec 23: 8:12 a.m. 7.2'

Dec 24: 8:58 a.m. 7.1'

Free sandbags are available to residents and businesses at the following locations:

Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr. (8am-5pm)

Fire Station 44: 718 Central Ave

8th Street Beach Parking Lot

Those living in low-lying areas are warned of minor flooding that could result from the King Tides.