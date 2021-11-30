Kim Potter trial: Jury selection begins Tuesday

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will go on trial Tuesday for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. in the same courtroom where Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd earlier this year. Hundreds of prospective jurors have already filled out questionnaires to help the two sides find an impartial jury. FOX 9 will stream the trial live, gavel to gavel, beginning at 8:50 a.m. on fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death. The shooting occurred after officers pulled Wright over for expired tabs. Officers tried to arrest him after learning he had a warrant for a misdemeanor, but Wright resisted. During the struggle, Potter fired her gun, hitting Wright. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

How will the Potter trial jury be selected?

Jury selection will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and is expected to take about a week.

Judge Chu has ordered the identities of the jurors to remain a secret for the duration of the trial, so they will only be referred to by a random, previously assigned number. At the conclusion of the trial, the judge will decide when the jurors’ identities can be made public.

The court asked potential jurors to fill out a 13-page questionnaire asking about their knowledge of the case, police connections, attitudes towards the legal system and their media habits. The answers were provided to the attorneys and the judge prior to the start of jury selection.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will be able to question the prospective jurors over their questionnaire responses during jury selection. Over a dozen potential jurors have already been dismissed, likely over their answers on the questionnaire.

During jury selection, prosecutors and Potter’s defense attorneys will question each potential juror one at a time, separately from the others. The defense will be allowed five peremptory challenges while the State will be allowed three. Attorneys do not have to provide a reason for why they object the juror when using a peremptory challenge. Potential jurors can also be struck from the jury for cause, meaning there is a reason to believe the juror is unfit for a fair trial. There is no limit on the number of jurors who can be removed for cause.

The jury will be partially sequestered during the trial and fully sequestered during deliberation, although Judge Chu may order full sequestration at any time.

