Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in El Monte

The Brief A man suspected of kidnapping is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit across Orange County. The pursuit started on the 5 Freeway in the Downey-Santa Fe Springs area. The suspect surrendered on the 405 Freeway in Westminster after close to to two hours.



A kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a slow-speed chase from the Santa Fe Springs area to Westminster Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officers were alerted of the alleged kidnapping just before 6 p.m. by a friend of the victim who gave her location to police through the "Find My iPhone" app. The victim told her friend that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her work with a gun and argued with her before forcing her into his car.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the 5 Freeway near the Bandini exit but the suspect did not stop, according to the CHP.

The pursuit lasted close to two hours and ended on the 405 Freeway at Springdale Street in Westminster after the car stopped on the freeway. The car's two front tires were flat due to spike strips deployed on the 605 Freeway in the Cerritos area.

SkyFOX over the scene showed the suspected driver getting out and surrendering. The woman was seen hugging the man before she walked toward officers.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces kidnapping and felony evading charges. His identity was not immediately released.

The woman was not injured.