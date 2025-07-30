Keanu Reeves' stolen watches returned from Chile

The Brief Six valuable watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home in December 2023 have been recovered in Chile. Chilean authorities have transferred the watches, valued at $125,000, to the FBI for their return to Reeves. The recovery coincides with ongoing investigations into transnational crime targeting high-profile homes in the U.S.



Six luxury watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home in 2023 have been turned over to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, which will arrange for their return to the actor.

What we know:

The six watches, including an engraved Rolex worth at least $9,500, were stolen from Reeves' Hollywood Hills home during a series of high-profile burglaries in December 2023.

Chilean prosecutors stated that Reeves had identified the watches as his.

The watches were recovered in Santiago, Chile's capital, during police raids on homes that also uncovered stolen cars, iPhones, luxury watches, and designer purses.

This operation coincided with another Chilean investigation, coordinated with the FBI, into South America-based crime groups targeting multimillion-dollar homes in the U.S., including those of celebrities and professional athletes like Travis Kelce.

In April, Chilean police announced the arrest of 23 citizens in connection with the string of break-ins.

The announcement of the watches' handover occurred as Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, arrived in Chile for meetings with officials regarding transnational crime.

Noem herself was a victim of a robbery in April, attributed to a Chilean national residing illegally in the U.S., when her purse was stolen at a Washington restaurant.

Marcelo Varas, a police officer from Chile’s robbery investigation squad, confirmed the total value of Reeves’ six watches at $125,000.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating any direct link between the theft of Reeves’ watches and the other high-profile burglaries targeting celebrity and athlete homes in the U.S.

What's next:

The FBI will now be responsible for arranging the return of the recovered watches to Reeves.

Chilean authorities continue to investigate potential connections between the theft of Reeves' watches and other high-profile burglaries attributed to South America-based crime groups.