Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's pre-recorded sets upsetting some Rolling Loud fans

Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – and Ty Dolla $ign's co-headlining set at the Rolling Loud California festival in Inglewood on Thursday night left many fans feeling cheated. This comes after fans say the duo just stood onstage while pre-recorded music played.

Others who bought single-day tickets say they weren’t allowed in at all.

Neil Wagner had been an avid Ye fan since the sixth grade and immediately bought a VIP ticket when the event was announced.

But Wagner said he arrived at Hollywood Park to chaos, with disorganized event staff who didn’t know where to send ticketholders like him with single-day passes.

"They didn’t really know where to direct anybody, so we were all just kind of lost," he said. "It was just this incredible amount of people - hundreds and hundreds of people - the line was not moving an inch, and it was already close to 8pm when the show was going to start."

He said there was a lot of frustration and sadness from fans who - like him - had eagerly been waiting for the event. As the show started with no sign of any help, he said people in the large crowd "just kind of gave up and said, ‘this isn’t going anywhere - there’s no organization here, they’re not letting us in.’"

Inside the venue, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign weren’t actually performing – they were standing onstage while pre-recorded music played. The experience drew swift backlash on social media.

In the aftermath of the event, there has been no acknowledgment or apology from the festival's organizers, leaving fans like Wagner feeling ignored.

"If they were to acknowledge it and apologize for this, it would definitely mean something to me as a fan, or a former fan," he said.