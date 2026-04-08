KANGMIN takes a leap with 'Free Falling' solo album

K-pop artist KANGMIN is opening up about his first solo album "Free Falling," a project rooted in self-reflection, growth, and the emotional space between youth and adulthood. He spoke with FOX 11 about the inspiration behind the album—and how those feelings became its foundation.

"From last year through this year, I've been busy [with] my schedules, and throughout that time, I've been loved so much," KANGMIN said. "But even while going through all that happiness, I also experienced the accompanying anxieties alongside. I’ve now passed the age of 20 and got the label of an adult, but I still think of myself as a young boy. These are the reasons I chose this theme for this album."

KANGMIN explains that while the title track, "Free Falling," draws from universal emotions, it also reflects something deeply personal.

"‘Free Falling’ is more about the uneasiness that arises from the ongoing conflicts between lovers," he said. "I drew a parallel with the love I share with my fans and the uneasiness that exists within it, and embedded that emotion in the title track."

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KANGMIN was also hands-on in the songwriting process, drawing inspiration from his own fears and experiences—including his time on ‘Boys II Planet.'

"One thing I felt throughout my career… was, ‘Will I continue to be loved?’" he shared. "I’ve always had worries and anxiety about whether I’ll be loved for who I am. So I think that program had quite an impact on me. And after I was eliminated from the show and came back to continue my own activities, I think that experience gave me a lot of strength."

Throughout the process, KANGMIN leaned on both his fans and those closest to him. His fellow VERIVERY member DONGHEON contributed to the track "Intro: small, fragile, and still here," which KANGMIN says was one of the most challenging songs to record.

"The first verse is especially very minimal, so I had to convey the emotion and message of the song through my voice alone," he explained. "That was a bit scary and difficult at the time of recording."

As he begins his solo journey, KANGMIN made one thing clear—none of this would be possible without his fans.

"It is thanks to your support, love, and interest that I was able to take on this solo album," he said. "I’ll continue to work hard so I can keep meeting you all happily."