LA jury sides with Cardi B in $24 million lawsuit over alleged assault

Published  September 2, 2025 4:05pm PDT
The Brief

    • A jury in Alhambra ruled in favor of rapper Cardi B in a $24 million lawsuit alleging an assault against a former security guard.
    • The lawsuit, filed by former security guard Emali Ellis, claimed Cardi B scratched and spit on her during a 2018 altercation outside a doctor's office.
    • Cardi B, who was pregnant at the time of the incident, testified that she got into a verbal argument with Ellis but never physically touched her.

LOS ANGELES - A jury in Los Angeles County is siding with Cardi B in a $24 million lawsuit over an alleged assault.

What we know:

A former security guard took the rapper to court over an alleged attack that took place outside an obstetrician’s office in Beverly Hills in 2018.

The jury deliberated on Tuesday, September 2 and decided that Cardi B should not be held liable for battery and assault.

The backstory:

Over the course of the trial, Emali Ellis – the former security guard – accused the rapper of scratching her face with her fingernails and then spitting on her. The timing of the alleged attack was reported while Cardi B was pregnant with Kulture, the first of her three children with then-husband and rapper Offset.

The rapper testified she didn't touch Ellis, the Associated Press reports.

"She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her," Cardi B said on the stand last month, AP reports.

The rapper did acknowledge on trial that she and Ellis got into a heated argument, but insisted things never got physical, AP reports.

"She didn't touch me," Cardi B testified, according to AP's report last month.

The doctor's office was closed to other patients on the day Cardi B and Ellis got into a shouting match. Cardi B testified that she had feared Ellis would out the rapper for being pregant – which wasn't public knowledge at the time – after the rapper appeared to have caught her then-security guard for filming her.

"I told her, ‘Why are you recording?’" Cardi testified, according to AP. "And she said, ’Oh my bad.’ She practically apologized.’"

The Source: This report used information provided by crews from the court house, the Associated Press and previous FOX 11 reports.

