Judge rules California must include Larry Elder on recall ballot

A California judge ruled Wednesday that conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder must be included on the recall election ballot after he was previously blocked.

Elder has joined the list of candidates hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Shortly after the judge's decision, Elder tweeted that the ruling was a "total victory."

Elder announced his campaign July 12, but he was blocked from the contest by state election officials who say he filed incomplete federal tax return information that is required to become a candidate.

SEE ALSO: Newsom sues his secretary of state to get party affiliation on recall ballot

Elder disputed that, saying he was the target of political "shenanigans" by Democrats aligned with Newsom who didn't want him on the Sept. 14 ballot.

"I’ve complied with everything the law requires of me to run in this recall election," he stated earlier.

Advertisement

Elder’s case is one of several court scuffles as California moves toward finalizing the list of candidates for the election. A preliminary list released Tuesday included 42 candidates.