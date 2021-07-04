Joey Chestnut, Michelle Lesco win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest champions include a familiar face and a newcomer.

Joey Chestnut won his sixth straight title and 14th overall Sunday afternoon with 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, besting his world record set last year by one.

In the women’s competition, Michelle Lesco ate 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns in a 10-minute window Sunday morning. Miki Sudo, who had dominated the women’s side of the event with seven straight wins, did not compete this year — meaning the competition was wide open on the women’s side.

RELATED: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to return July 4 with live audience

Sudo’s record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns remains the benchmark for female participants.

This year’s contest took place at Maimonides Park, just steps from Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant on Surf and Stillwell avenues.

Defending Champion Joey Chestnut wins having consumed 76 hot dogs and woman's champion Michelle Lesco pose during the 2021 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Expand

Unlike last year’s event, a live audience was present. The annual competition typically welcomes 30,000 spectators to Coney Island, but the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to restrict last year’s attendance to competitors and media only.

Even so, America’s recovery from the pandemic has caused much of daily life to resemble pre-pandemic norms. Sporting events and restaurants have welcomed back the public.

The hot dog competition was no different.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.