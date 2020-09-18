Job Finder: Online retailer Newegg looking to fill more than 200 positions

Ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, Newegg is one of the largest e-commerce companies in our area.

The company continues to thrive during the pandemic since so many people are staying home and ordering online — so they’re hiring. Newegg has three facilities in the city of Industry and check out some of the perks and incentives to stay on board.

“We are looking for 200 fulfillment specialists in our various departments," Marina Berber, Newegg's director of staffing said. "I think we have about 600 employees working throughout the six buildings and we are also looking to add 30 customer services representatives that can work remotely.”

According to Berber, employees will also be rewarded for perfect attendance, “from November 1 to December 1 we are going to offer $100 attendance gift cards for anybody who comes to work every single day."

Newegg was founded in 2001 and already has 40 million registered customers.

If you’re new to the website, expect to find everything, electronics, home goods, personal care and plenty of jobs!

“The fact that during COVID we added jobs, we gave employees promotions, we didn’t really lay off anybody… it was a great opportunity to offer anybody stability. COVID for us just gave us a lot of growth. So for anyone who is nervous about getting back into the job market, Newegg is the place.”