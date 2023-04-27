Remembering Jerry Springer: World reacts to loss of TV icon

Jerry Springer was more than a TV talk show host.

He also served as a Cincinnati city councilman and mayor.

He was a TV news reporter, but after dealing with journalistic "whos, whats, whens, whys and hows," he turned to a career that had people saying WOW!

For 27 seasons, "The Jerry Springer Show" was an afternoon TV staple and hit.

Jerry Springer discusses 25 years of his TV show at AOL Build at AOL Studios In New York on May 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Expand

You always knew what to expect when you tuned into The Jerry Springer Show, but whether ducking from women pulling each others' hair, guys duking it out, being TV’s Judge Jerry, or even donning a beetle costume and singing on FOX’s "The Masked Singer," he was always "Jerry… Jerry... Jerry..."

FOX 11 entertainment reporter Amanda Salas says that chant will be long remembered by the many who loved him.

"He actually encouraged and embraced fighting, sexuality and family drama. And, we had never seen people get out of line like this before and be encouraged to do so where the audience just went wild if a fight broke out," Salas said.

He was even portrayed on "The Simpsons."

Amanda Cash was a producer on The Jerry Springer Show about 20 years ago.

"He was so smart!"Cash said. "Jerry was one of the nicest people that I ever met he had this great energy about him and who he was on television was actually who he was behind the scenes."

Pictured: Jerry Springer, 25th Season Spectacular -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

"I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry. He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, he was a unique showman. I will miss him," said fellow talk show host Maury Povich.

"Shocked & saddened by passing at age of 79 of my old colleague & talk show rival Jerry Springer. Jerry was a Renaissance Man," Geraldo Rivera tweeted.

Steve Wilkos, who was a referee on the show and got to host his own program, said of Springer, "Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential an in my life. Everything I have today I owe to Jerry."

Besides the "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry" chants, he’ll also be remembered for the way he signed off his shows with the words, "Be good to yourself and each other."

Springer died of pancreatic cancer. He was 79.