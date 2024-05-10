Jason Derulo announces Las Vegas residency

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Jason Derulo is hitting Sin City with his first Las Vegas residency.

His summer residency starts May 24 and continues through July at Voltaire inside the Venetian Resort.

He told FOX 11 that fans can expect a unique, personal and interactive show experience.

"If a song feels cold, the room might just start snowing. It's a very interactive kind of experience I don't think people have ever had before," he exclusively told FOX 11.

His newest song "Spicy Margarita" with Michael Bublé gives fans a sneak peek of what to expect in Vegas.

"I actually called the Venetian I was like "listen, I got this music video, I really want a unique spot, I just love this room'. And for so long I was trying to figure out what would be the right way to do Vegas. And I went out to the Venetian, to check out the facility, and I was like this is probably one of the most unbelievable rooms I've ever seen," Derulo said.

The singer said he's always wanted a Vegas residency and was waiting on the right time.

Derulo has 22 platinum singles and more than 250 million records sold worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now at voltairelv.com.