Woman charged with killing California social justice advocate Michael Latt pleads not guilty

A woman charged with killing a high-profile marketing consultant and social justice advocate in film pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, entered the plea in Los Angeles Superior Court to charges of murder and burglary, with additional allegations that she used a firearm to commit the felonies.

Prosecutors say she knocked on the door of the Los Angeles home of Michael Latt — then forced her way in and fatally shot him with a semi-automatic handgun on Nov. 27. He died at the hospital.

Latt, 33, was a well-known consultant in Hollywood whose firm focused on social impact in film and entertainment. He had worked on projects with directors including Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay.

Prosecutors and court records say Michl had been stalking and threatening director A.V. Rockwell, and targeted Latt because he was friends with Rockwell. Michl was the subject of several restraining orders from Rockwell.

Rockwell’s latest film " A Thousand and One ," starring Teyana Taylor, won the Grand Jury Prize at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and earned her a Gotham Award for breakthrough director on the same night Latt was killed.

If convicted, Michl faces life in prison.

Latt’s mother Michelle Satter , was given an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work on Jan. 10, just weeks after the killing. At the ceremony, Satter and the two directors she mentored who presented her the award, Coogler and Chloe Zhao, paid tribute to Latt.

"Michelle, you’ve changed our lives, but I do believe Michael was your greatest gift to the world," Coogler said.

Satter said that she wished to share the award with her late son, who "led with love."

Latt, the founder and CEO of Lead with Love, a marketing agency focused on social impact, leaves behind a legacy of advocacy for justice and equity.

He was born into a show business family: His mother, Satter, is one of the founding directors of the Sundance Institute’s artists programs, where she has helped filmmakers such as Coogler and Quentin Tarantino early in their careers. His father, David Latt, is a film producer, and his brother is an agent.

Michael Latt attends the "#BlackLifeBlackProtest" screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images) Expand

Latt had also worked at the Sundance Institute, which issued a statement on behalf of his family.

"He dedicated his career to serving others, employing storytelling, art, and various mediums to create enduring change and galvanizing communities with hope, love, and inspiration," the statement said. "Michael will never be forgotten and his legacy and work will carry on through his family, his friends, and his colleagues."

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

