The Issue Is: Steve Hilton; Amie Parnes; Brian Goldsmith

This week, Republican Steve Hilton became the latest candidate to enter the race for California Governor.

He gives his first sit down interview of the campaign to "The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson."

Hilton discusses his plan to slash the state's taxes and defeat potential opponents Xavier Becerra and Kamala Harris.

Then, we catch up with journalist Amie Parnes. She discusses her new book "Fight," being invited onto Gov.Newsom's podcast, and his interview with her.

Then, the most frequent political analyst in the history of "The Issue Is:" enters the arena himself for the first time.

Brian Goldsmith is running for the California Senate, hoping to represent the 24th district.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.