Investigators continue searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder of police officer

Sheriff's homicide detectives continued their search Thursday for a person of interest they say is connected to the attempted murder of a police officer in the Angeles National Forest.

Juan Carlos Vazquez, 38, is considered to be armed and dangerous, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Information Bureau.

The attempted murder took place at 3:55 a.m. Monday on Little Tujunga Canyon Road, Koerner said.

Authorities believe Vazquez is with his girlfriend, Maria Deboni, 37.

Anyone with information about Vazquez or Deboni's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

