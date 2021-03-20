'Innocent' woman hit, killed by suspected street racer in West Hills, LAPD says

A woman is dead after she was hit by a suspected street racer in the West Hills area Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Police department responded to a call of a crash in the 6800 block of Valley Circle Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two to three cars were street racing when one of the cars lost control, crashing into a woman, who was believed to be an innocent driver.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman killed in the crash. So far, no arrests have been announced in connection to the deadly crash.

