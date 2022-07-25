Inmate found dead at High Desert Detention Center 2 days after arrest

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead at the High Desert Detention center two days after he was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The 38-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday by a deputy and nurse conducting morning medical checks. He was pronounced dead by responding paramedics, according to officials.

The cause and manner of death are pending the coroner’s autopsy.

The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. He was arrested last week in Hesperia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Berumen, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





