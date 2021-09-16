Illinois family blames unvaccinated in obituary after vaccinated woman dies from COVID-19

The Illinois family of a vaccinated woman who died of COVID-19 says her death could have been avoided if more people were vaccinated.

Candace Kay Ayers, 66, died September 3 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, according to her obituary.

Ayers was fully vaccinated in the spring but she got diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 28, her family told the State Journal-Register.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP TO RECEIVE BREAKING ALERTS

Ayers’ family is heartbroken over her death and they wanted to send a message to those who were still hesitant about taking the vaccine.

"She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19," her family wrote. "She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."

Candace Ayers (Ayers Family)

Ayers’ 36-year-old son, Marc, confirmed the family's position in an interview with Fox News.

"We want to hold every segment of the population accountable and responsible for where we're at today," he said.

Marc said he’s gotten messages of support while also receiving plenty of messages filled with hate from those who blame his mother for her own death.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

Ayers is survived by her husband, Terry, of nearly 43 years, her children Marc and Amanda as well her five grandchildren.