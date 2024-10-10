Hurricane Milton: Orange County firefighters head to Florida to aid in relief efforts

The Brief More help is on the way to Florida as part of the nation's response to Hurricane Milton relief efforts. 33 additional personnel from the OCFA were deployed Thursday morning. A local team was last deployed in 2008 to assist in the response to Hurricanes Gustav and Ike.



California is sending more help to Florida as part of its response to Hurricane Milton.

Thirty-three additional personnel as part of a Type 1 Team was deployed by the Orange County Fire Authority Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 5.

The group left Thursday morning and will join the 35 other team members who were deployed on Sept. 27 to assist with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Two Human Remains Detection Canines that have bene serving as part of Hurricane Helene response are also transitioning to the Hurricane Milton response.

Officials said this is the first time in 16 years an OCFA Type 1 Team has been deployed for relief response. A local team was last deployed in 2008 to assist post-Hurricanes Gustav and Ike.



"We are proud to serve those affected by these severe storms as part of a national response to the region," the OCFA said in a statement.

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.

The system tracked to the south in the final hours and made landfall late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm in Siesta Key, about 70 miles south of Tampa.

As dawn broke Thursday, storm-surge warnings were still posted for much of the east-central Florida coast and north into Georgia.

State officials said they completed more than 40 rescues overnight and crews would be going door to door in some areas Thursday. In Tampa, police said they rescued 15 people from a single-story home damaged by a fallen tree.

The storm slammed into a region still reeling two weeks after Hurricane Helene flooded streets and homes in western Florida and left at least 230 people dead across the South.

The Source This story was written citing information from the Orange County Fire Authority. The Associated Press contributed.



