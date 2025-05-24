Child allegedly shoots, kills man with flare gun in Huntington Beach

article

The Brief A man died in Huntginton Beach on Friday night after he was shot with a flare gun. Police arrested a minor, accusing him of the murder.



Police arrested a boy on Friday night after he allegedly shot and killed a man with a flare gun in Huntington Beach.

What we know:

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, near Florida Street and Utica Avenue in Huntington Beach, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the area, and found a man who had been shot once. The department said the wound was apparently from a flare gun.

Paramedics tried to treat the man, and took him to the hospital where he died.

According to the HBPD, the suspect ran from the area, but officers found him nearby and arrested him. Officers said they recovered the flare gun allegedly used in the shooting.

What we don't know:

What led up to the shooting wasn't clear as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the man who was killed.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call the HBPD at 714-878-5640.