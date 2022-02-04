Hospital needs help identifying hit-and-run victim

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is asking for help identifying a man who was hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital on Jan. 27, when he was hit by a car at the intersection of 73rd and Figueroa Streets in Los Angeles. According to the facility the man had no documentation or identification on him when he was admitted to the hospital, and is currently unable to communicate.

The man is Black, and stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The hospital says he appears to be anywhere between his 50s and 60s, has black/brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, and a similarly-colored beard. He weighs about 150 pounds. According to the hospital he was wearing gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes when he was admitted.

The hospital is asking that anyone with information about who this man may be should call Los Angeles County at (424) 306-7718.

