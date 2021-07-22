Homicide investigation underway near shopping center in Culver City

An investigation was underway in Culver City after a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found dead on Thursday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to an area near the intersection of Venice and Culver boulevards around 5:45 a.m.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

Authorities were in the early stages of the investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call the LAPD.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



