Homicide investigation underway near shopping center in Culver City

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Culver City
A homicide investigation was underway after a body was found in Culver City on the morning of July 22.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - An investigation was underway in Culver City after a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found dead on Thursday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to an area near the intersection of Venice and Culver boulevards around 5:45 a.m.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

Authorities were in the early stages of the investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call the LAPD.

