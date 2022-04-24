Homeless man arrested for attempted murder in Riverside

A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder in Riverside.

According to the Riverside Police Department, 42-year-old Joseph Breyer allegedly ignited a fire at a homeless encampment in the 5900 block of Van Buren Boulevard on Thursday, April 15.

Responding officers found one victim suffering from significant burns to his lower extremities, officials said.

The fire was extinguished and isolated only to the encampment, fire officials said.

An investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set while the victim was inside the encampment.

Breyer was arrested April 20 on both charges.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

