Lawsuit filed by victim's family in deadly South LA Home Depot shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses a private security company of employing an unqualified guard who fatally shot 30-year-old Carlos Lara Jr. at a Home Depot in South Los Angeles earlier this year, citing the guard’s criminal background and a record of poor self-control.

Lara was killed on February 11 after a confrontation that may have begun with a food vendor, though full details surrounding the incident remain uncertain. According to allegations in the lawsuit, Lara had been buying materials for a home improvement project and was attempting to leave the area when he became surrounded by a crowd.

The suit alleges security guard Ralph Fulton Jr. failed to de-escalate the situation and instead, joined the crowd and shot Lara in the head. Fulton’s history, which includes a revoked security license, past criminal convictions, and recent allegations of domestic violence, suggests that he should not have been employed in such a position, especially armed, the lawsuit claims.

"This tragic event underscores the dire consequences of lowering safety standards to cut costs," said David deRubertis, the attorney for Lara’s family. The question why Fulton was able to work at Home Depot despite known risks associated with his employment.

Fulton's previous legal troubles, as per court records, include a 2009 conviction for driving without a license, a 2011 conviction for a weapons violation and driving with a suspended license, and a domestic violence restraining order filed against him in 2023. Furthermore, Fulton's social media activity seemed to indicate drug use, racial prejudices, and issues with stress and anxiety.

The lawsuit aims to demonstrate how Citiguard Inc and Metroguard USA's practices, including hiring standards and training due to their business model for discounted security services, have led to discriminatory and violent behavior against Hispanic individuals at the shopping plaza.

Lara’s parents, Francisca Medina and Carlos Lara Sr., are pursuing justice in Los Angeles County Superior Court as calls for accountability rise in the aftermath of the shooting.

Citiguard Inc and Metroguard USA have yet to issue a formal response to the allegations brought forward in the lawsuit.