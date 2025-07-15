Hollywood showroom robbed months after original location was destroyed in Palisades Fire

article

The Brief Magoo's Showroom in Hollywood was broken into by multiple thieves Tuesday morning. The showroom just reopened after the owner's previous location burned down in the Palisades Fire. No one has been arrested.



What we know:

Surveillance video shows the burglars break into Magoo’s Showroom around 4 a.m. Tuesday, located off North Cahuenga Boulevard. Within five minutes, multiple burglars leave with bags of jewelry and clothing.

"The way it was done, it feels very targeted," said Jacob Maged, owner of Magoo’s. "They skipped plenty of items and grabbed certain things, everything that was more expensive in the store."

In January, Maged’s original Magoo’s Pacific Palisades location, his home, and car, were all destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

What they're saying:

"2025 has been interesting to say the least," said Maged. "I just got right to work and had the new store open in about 3 months. For somebody to just come in and take all that away, it’s almost more painful than the fires."

Maged says the thieves used cars and chains to rip bars off the Magoo’s exterior windows. Then, they busted a hole through the glass and used a latch to open the window.

Video shows the crooks entering and exiting the store through the busted window.

"They’re in and out in five minutes," said Maged. "They had someone go into each room [as if somehow had] seen the layout or unfortunately been in the store prior."

Workers Tuesday were cleaning up and fixing the damage.

What you can do:

Maged estimates the stolen items to be worth thousands of dollars. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

"I just did what I could to restart and move forward," said Maged. "I put everything I had back into the business. It hurts to see it get taken away again."