PHOTOS: Hollywood Hills homes hit by possible mudslide in SoCal storms

As Southern California continues to deal with the severe winter storms, some of the homes in the Hollywood Hills are being looked at to see if they were hit by a possible mudslide.

SkyFOX was over the Hollywood Hills neighborhood around 3 p.m. Thursday as some of the homes had mud and soil all over their patios. The Los Angeles Fire Department is checking houses along North Sunset Plaza Drive to see if the home's structures have been damaged.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, officials did not explicitly classify the Hollywood Hills weather event as a mudslide. No one was hurt in the possible mudslide/debris flow.

LAFD said no evacuations were formally ordered in the Hollywood Hills.