Suspected burglar arrested after running from LAPD, trying to carjack vehicle with locked doors

A suspected burglar is in custody after leading police on a foot chase in Los Angeles and then trying to carjack a vehicle – only to realize the doors were locked.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a burglary in the 2000 block of Paramount Drive in Hollywood a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the three suspects refused to comply with LAPD and a foot chase ensued. The suspect allegedly whipped out a handgun, prompting an LAPD officer to open fire. The suspect was hit by a bullet but kept running, trying to carjack a vehicle with locked doors.

The locked door gave LAPD the extra time to track down the suspect and take them into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting. None of the officers at the scene were hurt in the wild series of events.

A second suspect was also taken into custody, but the third suspect remains on the run.