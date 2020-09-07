High heat, fires prompt poor air quality warning

article

Smoke from the massive Bobcat Fire combined with sizzling temperatures have caused unhealthy air quality in portions of Southern California, officials warned.

The South Coast Air Quality Management team warned residents in Pomona- Walnut Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and east San Gabriel Valley to limit their outdoor exposure.

(South Coast Air Quality Management District )

Health officials recommend the following:

• If outdoor air is bad, try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed.

• Avoid using air conditioning units that only draw in air from the outside or that do not have a re-circulating option. Residents should check the filters on their air conditioners and replace them regularly.

• If it is too hot during the day to keep the doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned place, such as a cooling center, to stay cool and to protect yourself from harmful air.

• Do not use fireplaces (either wood burning or gas), candles, and vacuums. Use damp cloths to clean dusty indoor surfaces.

• If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to smoke exposure, including severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your doctor immediately or go to an urgent care center. If life-threatening, call 911.

