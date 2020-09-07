High heat, fires prompt poor air quality warning

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Victor Valley - Apple Valley - Lucerne Valley - Johnson Valley
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains

High heat, fires prompt poor air quality warning

Published 
News
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - Smoke from the massive Bobcat Fire combined with sizzling temperatures have caused unhealthy air quality in portions of Southern California, officials warned. 

The South Coast Air Quality Management team warned residents in Pomona- Walnut Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and east San Gabriel Valley to limit their outdoor exposure. 

(South Coast Air Quality Management District )

Health officials recommend the following: 

• If outdoor air is bad, try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed.

• Avoid using air conditioning units that only draw in air from the outside or that do not have a re-circulating option. Residents should check the filters on their air conditioners and replace them regularly. 

• If it is too hot during the day to keep the doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned place, such as a cooling center, to stay cool and to protect yourself from harmful air.

• Do not use fireplaces (either wood burning or gas), candles, and vacuums. Use damp cloths to clean dusty indoor surfaces.

• If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to smoke exposure, including severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your doctor immediately or go to an urgent care center. If life-threatening, call 911.

