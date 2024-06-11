Marshalls in Downey at center of active police investigation

A shopping center in Downey is at the center of a police investigation on Tuesday evening.

SkyFOX was over the Downey Landing on Lakewood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. where parts of the parking lot – specifically in front of a Marshalls – were wrapped in yellow caution tape.

The heavy police presence comes after a shooting was reported at the shopping center. As of 4:30 p.m., it is unknown if shots were ever fired.

While there have been no reports of injuries or arrests, officials, however, have neither confirmed nor denied that the shooting reports were a hoax.

