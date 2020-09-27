Heat wave expected to bring tripe-digit temperatures to Southern California; elevated fire risk

Another heat wave is coming to the Southland this week, with high temperatures expected Tuesday through Friday and forecasters warning of moderate Santa Ana winds blowing across the area beginning Monday.

The heat isn't expected to be as oppressive as it was in early September, but the winds and low humidity could create elevated fire danger. The National Weather Service warned of possible "large plume growth and rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires."

According to the NWS, "locally moderate" Santa Ana winds will develop Monday morning and continue into Tuesday, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph likely in canyons and passes. The winds will weaken by Wednesday.

"The bottom line is there will be hot and dry conditions across the forecast area with gusty Santa Anas a good possibility both Monday and Tuesday mornings into the early afternoon hours," according to the NWS.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the weekend, with valley temperatures reaching 103 to 105 degrees, and coastal areas hitting the upper-80s to mid-90s.

"There will be a few record-breaking temperatures possible during this event, even though it's not expected to be as hot as the early September heat wave," according to the NWS.

Advertisement

Monday's high in downtown Los Angeles is expected to be 93 degrees, increasing to 97 Tuesday and 99 Wednesday, according to the NWS. In Woodland Hills, a high of 100 is expected Monday, rising to 103 Tuesday and 104 Wednesday, and lingering at 103 on Thursday.

In Orange County, Anaheim is expected to see a high of 92 Monday, but a sharp rise to 99 Tuesday and Wednesday and 98 on Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Los Angeles is reopening a number of cooling centers beginning Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. The following centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m.:

Opening Sunday:

• Platt Branch Library, 23600 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, 818-340-9386

• Mid-Valley Regional Library, 16244 Nordhoff St., North Hills, 818-895-3650

Opening Monday:

• Sun Valley Branch Library, 7935 Vineland Ave., Sun Valley, 818-764-1338

• Lake View Terrace Branch Library, 12002 Osborne St., Lake View Terrace, 818-890-7404

• Eagle Rock Branch Library, 5027 Casper Ave., Los Angeles, 323-258-8078

• Vernon Branch Library, 4504 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 323-234-9106

Social distancing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in reduced capacity at the sites.