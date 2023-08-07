You can swim in Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune Pool: How to get tickets

A once-in-a-lifetime experience could be yours - if you're willing to pay the price, that is!

Hearst Castle is offering the public a rare opportunity to take an opulent dip in the iconic Neptune Pool.

On Aug. 19 and 26 only, members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle and their guests can partake in an evening swim all for fundraising.

Members can book a reservation for $1,000 to swim in the pool. If you aren't a member, the cost to join the foundation varies, with annual membership fees starting at $500 per person.

According to the foundation's website, the purpose of the event is to raise money for its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs which serve youth from underserved communities in the state.

Ticket, which are limited, are also 95% tax-deductible.

The Aug. 19 event is dubbed "Hollywood at Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Swim" and will allow 50 guests. According to the website, swimmers will begin the experience with a scenic ride up to the Enchanted Hill, then head to historic dressing rooms to pick up a cabana towel. The evening will be complete with a curated selection of savory and sweet treats as well as wines and craft beer. There will even be some star-studded celebrities in attendance.

The Aug. 26 event is limited to 40 guests, but will feature no celebrities and will be just a regular pool day.

Hearst Castle is the only art museum operated by California State Parks. Neptune Pool was built in the 1920s and 30s. The pool reopened in 2018 after a $10 million renovation to fix cracks that were leaking about 5,000 gallons a day before it was drained in 2014.

