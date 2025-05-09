Hancock Park residents express concern over rise in home robberies

Hancock Park residents say they are fed up with criminals after they've seen an increase in home robberies.

What they're saying:

Security footage shared with FOX 11 shows thieves dressed in all black breaking into homes and making off with jewelry, designer bags, cash, and even heavy-duty safes.

Residents say many of the break-ins over the past couple of months have happened on Friday and Saturday nights during dinner hours, but there have also been late-night intrusions with families inside.

At least ten robberies were reported in one neighborhood in just a couple of months.

Now, the community is banding together to send a clear message to the criminals… enough is enough.

"We are wise onto your ways. We have removed all the valuables from our homes. And we have replaced them with our Second Amendment rights. We have families. We have kids. It's no longer worth it," one resident said.

"You know, every human being has a right to feel safe in their own home. And this right now feels like an epidemic in this neighborhood," said resident Kate Cress.

Residents are begging for more law enforcement presence in their neighborhood and say they are tired of being victims.