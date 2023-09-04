Man shot, killed by deputies moments after fatally stabbing his own father

Monday was a tragic day for one family in Hacienda Heights after losing two family members moments apart.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said they received a family disturbance call around 5:35 a.m. Monday from a home located in the 16000 block of Dawn Haven Road. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of Halliburton and Colima roads.

When Industry Station deputies arrived at the scene, authorities said they were confronted by the suspect with a knife. The deputies opened fire and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and what appeared to be a large knife in front of the home.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights.

LASD detectives later confirmed the suspect fatally stabbed his father earlier that morning.

One person is dead following a shooting involving LASD deputies in Hacienda Heights on Sept. 4, 2023.

No further information was immediately released by investigators.

