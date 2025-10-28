The Brief The Grove is erecting its 100-foot white fir Christmas tree on Tuesday, October 28, sourced from the Mt. Shasta region. The 80-year-old tree will be decorated with over 15,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments for the annual holiday display. The date for the official tree lighting ceremony has not yet been announced, though it is expected to take place in late November.



It's that time of year!

The Grove's iconic Christmas tree has arrived ahead of the holiday season.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, The Grove will erect a 100-foot white fir Christmas tree on site.

The 80-year-old tree is sourced from the Mt. Shasta region and will be decorated with more than 15,000 sparkling lights and 10,000 shimmering ornaments.

The annual tree lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors together to experience a night filled with live music, fireworks, and even a "snowfall."

The holiday celebration continues at The Grove with snowfalls each night, photos with Santa, live entertainment, the festive trolley, and special pop-ups.

What we don't know:

The date for the 2025 tree lighting ceremony has not yet been officially announced, but will likely be held in late November.