Green Fire in Corona forces evacuations

A brush fire broke out near a Corona neighborhood on Friday, forcing fire officials to issue evacuation orders.

What we know:

The Green Fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. near Palisades Drive and Riverside Freeway in Corona.

In just a few hours, the fire has burned approximately 75 acres.

By 6 p.m., Riverside County fire officials issued evacuation orders for the area.

Evacuation Orders

Why you should care:

Officials have ordered evacuations for the following areas near Corona.

South of Highway 91, east of Fresno Road, north of Green River and west of Bayberry Drive.

South of Highway 91, east of Ridgeline Drive, north of Green River, and west of Serfas Club.

An up-to-date map of evacuation zones can be found by tapping or clicking this link.

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center has been opened at Santiago High School at 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona.