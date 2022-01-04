'Great Resignation' highlighted with record number of Americans quitting jobs in Nov. 2021

Many times jobs reports are a big picture of the job market. What’s interesting about this one is that it focuses on people who quit; who voluntarily left their jobs.

As we walked along Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, we met workers from different businesses who weren’t quitting but have felt like it.

One man named Serge seems to feel what a lot of other American workers may be feeling these days.

He says, there’s "Too much work. Too much pressure, not enough training."

As we said, he has no plan to quit like a record 4.5 million Americans did in November; an increase of 382,000 over the previous month. Neither do others we met.

One woman said remote working makes her feel lonely. Another man explained COVID has made things challenging.

He says, "People come in with no mask; you gotta tell them to put a mask on things like that."

For many people, according to the latest jobs report, it’s about looking for better paying jobs and more flexibility.

Another worker told us, "I just think people with the pandemic it’s like perfect storm. People are really starting to shift and reanalyze what’s important to them."

KABC Radio Money Reporter Frank Mottek tells FOX 11, "People are resigning in record numbers. It’s not only the ‘Great Resignation’ but also the Great Rotation. People are confident that they’re going to find other better paying jobs and many are doing just that in this environment."

But quitting before the holidays? Mottek says there are jobs out there. Pay is going up and those doing the hiring are looking for good people.

"People say I don’t need this and maybe just going back to living on savings or looking for a better job and people are finding it," Mottek said.

Mottek adds this is a very different job market and there are opportunities out there.

