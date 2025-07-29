2 shot near Granada Hills daycare, suspect in custody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX

A shooting was reported at a Granada Hills home that was being operated as a daycare.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 17300 block of Firma Ct. around 12:30 p.m.

Police said at least two people were shot. Images from the scene showed two women on gurneys being transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The suspect was taken into custody after being located in the area of Balboa Blvd. and Sherman Way.

No kids were injured or involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates